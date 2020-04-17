Mexico: President Trump promises to sell 1,000 ventilators amid COVID-19 crisis

MEXICO CITY — Mexico’s president says U.S. President Donald Trump has promised Mexico will be able to buy 1,000 ventilators and other intensive-therapy equipment used in treating severe cases of COVID-19.

Andrés Manuel López Obrador says he spoke with Trump about Mexico’s request to purchase the machines, relatively few of which are available in Mexico.

López Obrador says on Twitter that Trump “guaranteed me that by the end of this month" Mexico could buy 1,000 ventilators and possibly more.

López Obrador calls it a “new gesture of solidarity with Mexico.” He says he suggested a meeting with Trump in June or July to personally express the country's appreciation.

Such a visit would be unusual, especially if it implied the Mexican leader would travel to the United States. López Obrador has eschewed trips abroad since he took office in December 2018.