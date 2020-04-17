Florida governor gives green light to reopen some beaches after closed due to COVID-19

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s governor has given the green light for some beaches and parks to reopen if it can be done safely after being closed because of the coronavirus.

Gov. Ron DeSantis' announcement on Friday came as north Florida beaches became among the first to allow beach-goers to return since the closures. Mayor Lenny Curry says Duval County beaches were reopening Friday afternoon with restricted hours, and they can be used only for walking, biking, hiking, fishing, running, swimming and surfing. Florida officials were criticized for leaving beaches open during spring break.

Most counties closed their beaches in response or kept them open under very restrictive conditions.