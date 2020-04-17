Coronavirus: How to wear a face covering

TUCSON - It’s been more than a week since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended all Americans wear a face covering when out in public in places such as the grocery store. But do you know the proper way to wear a mask?

Whether it is a bandana, face-covering made out of a t-shirt, disposable mask or reusable cloth mask, it is important not to touch the front of the mask when putting it on or taking it off.

According to the CDC, the face covering should fit comfortably against the side of the face. It must be secured with ties or ear loops and allow for breathing without restriction.

You should wash your hands before putting it on and after removing it. You should also wash and disinfect the mask frequently.

The CDC urges you to be careful not to touch your eyes, nose and mask when removing the face covering.

Medical professionals are recommending people don’t pull the face coverings down below their chin while wearing it.

Stay safe, everyone!