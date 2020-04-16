President Trump releases 3-phase plan to reopen economy

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has given governors a road map for recovering from the economic pain of the coronavirus pandemic, laying out a phased approach to restoring normal activity.

The new guidelines are aimed at easing restrictions in areas with low transmission of the coronavirus, while holding the line in harder-hit locations.

They make clear that the return to normalcy will be a far longer process than Trump initially envisioned. Federal officials warn that some social distancing measures may need to remain in place through the end of the year to prevent a new outbreak.

It’s not the first time the lights sparked curiosity across Arizona. The same SpaceX satellites were spotted from the west Valley to Tucson last November.

There is no danger or impending alien invasion. SpaceX says it’s a naturally occurring phenomenon as the satellite's orbit our planet.