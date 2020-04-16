 Skip to Content

Green Valley Fire District receives PPE donation from local mine amid COVID-19 crisis

TUCSON - With a historic demand for personal protective equipment affecting emergency agencies across the nation, Green Valley Fire District received a valuable donation on Thursday.

According to officials, Freeport-McMoran Sierrita Mine recently donated a decent supply of PPE to the GVFD Station 153.

GVFD said the donations included goggles, Tyvex suits and face shades.

The department said these supplies will help their crews stay healthy when aiding the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anthony Victor Reyes

Anthony Victor Reyes is the lead digital content producer at News 4 Tucson. The award-winning journalist previously worked as a community reporter in Jasper County, Iowa.

