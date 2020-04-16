Coronavirus: Service Industry workers receive aid from Tucson group

TUCSON - In partnership with the Barrio Brewing Foundation Fund, Tucson Metro Chamber, and the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona - Greater Tucson Leadership is distributing $25,000 worth of grocery gift cards to 100 pre-determined displaced restaurant and bar workers in the Tucson area.

This initiative was spearheaded by the Barrio Brewing Foundation Fund to support employees who have been affected by business closures related to COVID-19.