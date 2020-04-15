President Trump’s name to be printed on stimulus checks

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s name will be printed on the stimulus checks the Internal Revenue Service will be sending to tens of millions of Americans around the country.

The Treasury Department confirmed the decision in a statement Wednesday. It marks the first time a president’s name has appeared on any IRS payments, either refund checks or other stimulus checks that have been mailed during past economic crises.

Two administration officials with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press that “President Donald J. Trump” will appear on the left side in the memo section of the paper checks. Treasury says it expects the first checks “to be in the mail early next week.”