DIGGING DEEPER: Unemployment Daze

TUCSON - Mark Sankey is furloughed and frustrated.

Sankey thinks the Arizona Department of Economic Security’s process to apply for unemployment insurance could be made easier.

“It’s almost as if it’s intentionally made difficult so that people will just give up,” Sankey said.

Sankey, a 56-year-old east side resident, was laid-off on March 25 from his job as a press operator at a printing company.

Sankey immediately applied for unemployment online.

“At that point, I qualified for benefits and logged in to claim my benefits for the first week,” Sankey said. “I knew that I wasn’t qualified for the partial week so I indicated that I had worked that week until the 25th. The system somehow interpreted that as being re-employed, and it closed my claim.”

Sankey then tried calling the Department of Economic Security but said he couldn’t get thru on the phone.

So Sankey tried faxing his corrected claim at all hours of the day to four different numbers.

However, he said the fax lines were always busy.

Sankey eventually sent his claim in by mail.

His claim was approved but he lost a week of unemployment pay.

Sankey lost a $240 payment due to his online mistake about the date he was laid off.

However, Sankey said he wouldn’t have lost that if he could have reached someone sooner by phone, fax or email.

“I just don’t understand why they’re averse to email communications in this day and age," Sankey said. "People have had email since everyone was issued an AOL disc in 1995.”

A DES spokesperson said because the agency is so busy, no one was available for an interview.

The spokesperson sent a statement which reads in part:

“DES is doing everything it can to get Arizonans their benefits as the department is seeing an unprecedented increase in unemployment applications. We have increased our staff from 13 to over 150 in the call centers.”

The spokesperson acknowledged the long hold times on the phone and said, “We encourage callers to continue trying to connect, but they may also visit www.azui.com to apply for unemployment benefits.”

Meanwhile, Mark Sankey said, “I’m sitting here, updating my resume. I’m 56-years-old. It’s not a good time to be looking at changing careers or changing jobs, period.”

The best advice is to apply online.

If you don’t have access to the Internet, find someone who does, and don’t rush it when filling out your claim.

That can lead to a costly mistake, as Mark Sankey found out.

If you haven’t been able to reach the Department of Economic Security on the phone or via fax, try to remember the old saying that patience is a virtue, especially now.

If you have a story you would like us to investigate, email us at Investigators@kvoa.com or call our tip line at 520-955-4444.