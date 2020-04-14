UArizona to produce, provide antibody testing for state amid COVID-19 crisis

TUCSON - The University of Arizona will provide antibody testing for the state, according to an announcement released Tuesday afternoon.

After Gov. Doug Ducey shared that it will offer antibody tests for health care workers and first responders across Arizona, UArizona said the $3.5 million investment from the state will allow it to test about 250,000 individuals who are working the front-lines of the COVID-19 crisis.

“We are proud to partner with the state of Arizona to provide antibody testing to our front-line workers battling the COVID-19 pandemic,” Robbins said.“As one of the top research institutions in the country, the University of Arizona is ready and poised to provide this service to the state of Arizona and our entire Wildcat family,”

Earlier in April, Dr. Robert C. Robbins, the president of UArizona to conduct antibody tests for its student body, faculty and staff, according to officials. UArizona said about 50 percent of people who were exposed to COVID-19 showed few to no symptoms of the new coronavirus.

"Determining whether a significant percentage of individuals have COVID-19 antibodies is critical to returning to regular social interaction," said Dr. Michael D. Dake, senior vice president for UArizona Health Sciences. "Through what we hope would eventually be a comprehensive testing program, the university and local health care facilities could begin working toward reestablishing fully operational learning and working environments."