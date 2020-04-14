Top 3 insulin makers offer programs to provide free, discounted insulin amid COVID-19 crisis

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — The top three insulin makers are offering programs to help patients stay on the medicine, providing insulin for free or at steep discounts.

On Tuesday, Novo Nordisk announced a new program offering free insulin for at least three months to patients who lost their insurance because of the pandemic. Last week, rival Eli Lilly began offering most of its insulins for a $35 monthly copayment. Sanofi already has multiple programs offering insulin for free or very little.

People with chronic conditions like diabetes and heart disease are more vulnerable to complications if they become infected with the coronavirus.