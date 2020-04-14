Pennsylvania 93-year-old with ‘I need more beer’ sign gets her wish

A big wish has come true for a 93-year-old beer lover in Pennsylvania.

On Monday, reps from Molson Coors Beer company showed up at Olive Veronesi's door, dropping off ten cases of beer.

That's after she posted a sign at her house saying " I need more beer."

Olive asked, and beer is on its way! https://t.co/VnUWwVh2t8 — Coors Light (@CoorsLight) April 12, 2020

After the delivery, Mrs. Veronesi wrote a new sign that said: "Got more beer."

She has been staying at home in Seminole because of the coronavirus.

And because of that, she says her beer stash was about to run dry.

"I was on my last 12 cans,” said Veroneso. “Anyway, I have a beer every night."

"My associate and I put in 10 cases of beer,” said Marki Linder with Molson Coors.

Mrs. Veronesi was holding a can of Coors Light beer in her photo. The picture was viewed more than five million times on Facebook.