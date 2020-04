TUCSON - The Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona spread a little sweetness at local hospitals.

Over 1,500 boxes of cookies were donated to healthcare workers at Carondelet St. Mary’s Hospital, St. Joseph’s Hospital, Marana Hospital, and Holy Cross Hospital in Nogales, Ariz.

"Cookies for Our Heroes" usually donates cookies to first responders, but this year the foundation decided to thank heroes fighting against COVID-19.