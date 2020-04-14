 Skip to Content

Fort Huachuca implements further restrictions to visitor policy in response to COVID-19

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. - To help prevent the spread of COVID-19 throughout the Army Base, Fort Huachuca added more restrictions to its visitor policy on Tuesday.

According to a general order issued April 7, new visitor access or renewals will only be granted to individuals who live in a 60-mile radius from the fort and have a sponsor affiliated with the fort.

Officials said sponsors must be an active duty service member or a spouse of one who resides on post or an on-post employer.

Visitors who do not meet these requirements may have a sponsor request an exception to policy to a senior commander.

These new restrictions do not affect those with current valid passes or other valid means of post access.

Anthony Victor Reyes

Anthony Victor Reyes is the lead digital content producer at News 4 Tucson. The award-winning journalist previously worked as a community reporter in Jasper County, Iowa.

