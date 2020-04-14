Fort Huachuca implements further restrictions to visitor policy in response to COVID-19

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. - To help prevent the spread of COVID-19 throughout the Army Base, Fort Huachuca added more restrictions to its visitor policy on Tuesday.

According to a general order issued April 7, new visitor access or renewals will only be granted to individuals who live in a 60-mile radius from the fort and have a sponsor affiliated with the fort.

Officials said sponsors must be an active duty service member or a spouse of one who resides on post or an on-post employer.

Visitors who do not meet these requirements may have a sponsor request an exception to policy to a senior commander.

These new restrictions do not affect those with current valid passes or other valid means of post access.