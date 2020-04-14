Dickey’s Barbecue Pit adds First Responder Relief Packs to menu to help feed COVID-19 frontline workers

TUCSON - A barbecue chain has begun offering a special and finger-licking good way for its patrons to help those who are working on the frontlines of the COVID-19 crisis.

On Monday, Dickey's Barbecue Pit placed a new item on its menu - the First Responder Relief Packs. Through this new offering, patrons can gift five or 10 pulled pork classic sandwiches to first-responders.

The restaurant chain will then deliver those sandwiches to local first responders.

In additon, the Dickey family said it will "match every sandwich donated to double the efforts to feed first responders."

People who wish to participate in this program are advised to simply visit dickeys.com and add the First Responder Relief Packs to their order.