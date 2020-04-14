California wineries bring the tasting experience to your home during Covid-19 pandemic

NAPA VALLEY, Calif. - Northern California wineries are getting creative to bring the tasting experience to people at home.

The industry is holding virtual tastings amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Seven businesses in Sonoma and Napa are giving people the wine country experience from the comfort of their own homes.

Those interested can purchase the tasking kits online and then join the virtual tours to replicate the guided tastings.

Covid-19 has halted many vacations this year and there is no timetable for when it will end. That has led businesses such as wineries to come up with new ways to entice customers.

Click here for a list of participating wineries in Napa Valley.