What you need to know about the economic impact payments

Americans should begin to see the first economic impact payments hit their bank accounts this week. The IRS tweeted Saturday that it had begun depositing funds into taxpayers’ bank accounts and would be working to get them out as fast as they can.

The one-time payments were approved by Congress as part of an emergency relief package intended to combat the economic ravages of the coronavirus pandemic.

The exact timing of when people get their money depends on a few factors, such as income and payment delivery method. Paper checks will begin to be distributed later this month, according to the Treasury.