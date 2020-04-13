Tucson Sugar Skull’s season over after IFL cancels rest of 2020 season due to COVID-19 crisis

TUCSON - Tucson Sugar Skulls season is officially over after the Indoor Football League announced Monday afternoon that all the remaining games in the 2020 season have been canceled in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic Monday afternoon.

Back on March 12, the league said the season will be suspended until further notice due to concerns surrounding the new coronavirus. With the situation around COVID-19 restrictions still uncertain, IFL's Board of Directors approved the cancelations of the rest of the games in the 2020 season.

"This is a decision we take very seriously, and it comes as a result of extended, thoughtful discussion among our Board of Directors," said IFL Commissioner Todd Tryon. "Because there are so many critical unknowns that are out of our control, we feel as a league we would be best serving the health and stability of the IFL community by taking a proactive approach and focusing our talents and our resources toward preparing for a breakout 2021 season. The health and safety of our players, coaches, staff, and fans is our top concern."

According to IFL, the board also moved to extend the 2021 season by 16 games. The league said "policies regarding season tickets and other ticket purchases, along with how teams will handle corporate sponsorships for 2020, are being made on a team-by-team basis."

"The IFL remains committed to the safety and well-being of our players, our team and league staff members, our fans, and our corporate partners," Tryon said. "During this extraordinary time in our country, we have all been impacted, and we believe that it will take all of us working together to return to a semblance of normalcy. With that stated, I am extremely proud of how our IFL teams have taken prominent leadership roles within their respective communities to provide assistance and hope to those who need it most. We will continue those efforts as best we can and we will work directly with our local governments and healthcare providers to help in any way we can in the midst of these difficult times."

