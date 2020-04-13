Southside zip code has highest number of COVID-19 cases, Pima County Health Department says do not think into it

TUCSON - New data was released from the Arizona Department of Health Services Monday morning that showed the areas with COVID-19 based on zip codes.

In Pima County, there are now 668 cases and 67 of those cases are on Tucson's southside.

Those 67 cases are in zip code 85714.

That zip code goes along Interstate 19 from Ajo to Irvington, then going east toward Interstate 10 and Irvington.

Dr. Bob England with the Pima County Health Department said one zip code might have a huge population where other areas do not.

"It is reflective on where people live, not where they got infected," said England. "Long-term care facilities are driving the number of cases in the zip code they happen to be in."

Last month, 27 people from Sapphire of Tucson Nursing & Rehabilitation were diagnosed with COVID-19.

That facility is in the 85714 zip code.

However, England said the zip code map does not tell anybody anything.

"If you have a small number of cases in your zip code, so what? That does not mean the grocery store is safe," said England.

Jennifer Fung, a southside resident, shops in the area of the 85714.

Fung said she is worried the number will increase because no one is following the social distance rule in that area.

"We were not able to go to church on Easter Sunday but we can go to Walmart and be stacked on top of person, on top of person? It completely defeats the purpose," Fung said.

England said to use social distancing and do not hold parties at your home even if you are not at high risk for COVID-19.

England also said to stay at home if you are sick, wash your hands and cough into your elbow.

"If the zip code map tells you anything, it should demonstrate that there is not one particular hot spot," said England. "It is all over our community."