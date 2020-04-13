Elderly citizens sew thousands of masks to help frontline organizations combat COVID-19

TUCSON - Dozens of elderly citizens have used their knitting skills to help combat COVID-19 after they produced more than a thousand of masks in a little over a month.

According to officials, The Women of Quail Creek and the active adults of the Robson Resort Communities have sewn 1,380 masks over the last four weeks that have been donated to various organizations on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. The women reportedly sewed 400 masks last week alone.

Below is a list of the organizations who received masks, accompanied with the amount of PPE sewn by the active adults.