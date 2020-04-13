COVID-19 death toll rises to 122 in Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Monday reported seven more deaths from the coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 122.

The number has nearly doubled from 65 a week ago. The latest deaths were in Maricopa, Coconino and Apache counties.

State health officials also reported more than 3,700 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. That was up 163 since Sunday and nearly 1,250 from a week ago.

— Dignity Health, a hospital chain with several locations in Arizona including Chandler Regional and St. Joseph's near downtown Phoenix, said it's working with a Tempe-based nonprofit to make 8,500 reusable surgical gowns. The nonprofit, F.A.B.R.I.C., was created to provide resources for emerging fashion designers but is now working to sew the gowns based on a design by Dr. Ronald Gagliano, a Dignity Health surgeon.

An Arizona National Guard KC-135 picked up fabric last week from Precision Fabrics Group, a textile firm in North Carolina.

Government and health officials in Arizona and around the country have scrambled to acquire personal protective equipment for doctors, nurses and other medical staff working with COVID-19 patients.

Dignity Health says the gowns its making can be washed more than 100 times.

— In a bid to help reduce COVID-19 risks in jails, 189 Maricopa County inmates who have already been sentenced were transferred from county jails to state prisons.

Jails are vulnerable to the spread of the coronavirus because inmates with compromised health live in closed quarters and can’t practice social distancing. Authorities say lowering the jail population creates space for quarantines if outbreaks were to occur there.

There have been no COVID-19 cases reported among inmates and employees at county jails in Arizona.