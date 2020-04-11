Arizona cities restricting park access Easter weekend as coronavirus cases grow

PHOENIX (AP) - Arizona's coronavirus death toll doubled in a week to top 100, according to data released Saturday, as the state's most populous cities imposed restrictions on use of parks over the Easter weekend to try to combat the spread of the disease.

The state Department of Health Services reported 3,393 coronavirus cases statewide with 108 deaths as of Saturday.

The state reported 52 deaths statewide as of April 4 after reporting its first on March 20 in Maricopa County, which includes most of metro Phoenix.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

State health officials have said the pandemic is expected to peak in Arizona in mid-April, with hospitalizations hitting a high in May.

Maricopa County had 47 deaths as of Saturday while Pima County, which includes Tucson, had 29. Coconino County, which includes Flagstaff, had 15. The mostly rural other 12 counties had fewer or no reported deaths, according to the state's website.

The Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department said parks remain open for walking but that facilities such as restrooms and parking lots will be closed over the weekend and that picnicking and grilling will be prohibited.

The department said the Saturday and Sunday of Easter weekend are traditionally the two busiest days of activity in city parks as families and other groups gather to celebrate.

Tucson officials said the public should engage in social distancing and refrain from large gatherings in general in public spaces such as parks.

Tucson police and park personnel will patrol parks to ensure compliance with closures of ramadas, playground equipment and other park amenities because of the outbreak.

