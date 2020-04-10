The ‘Friends’ reunion will not release at launch of HBO Max due to COVID-19 delays

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The “Friends” reunion won’t be here for us as soon as expected. Production on the special has been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic that’s brought movie and TV making to a standstill.

The special with the original “Friends” cast was to be part of the May launch of the new HBO Max streaming service.

The company said Friday that no taping was done before the crisis hit. The Emmy-winning sitcom aired for 10 years.

It made Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer into household names. The “Friends” reunion is to be shot on the same Burbank, California, sound stage where the series taped.