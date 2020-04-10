LATEST: 3,112 COVID-19 cases in Arizona, 97 deaths

PHOENIX - Arizona health officials reported 3,112 COVID-19 cases Friday morning.

According to newly released data, 97 deaths in connection to the virus have been reported.

In Pima County, there are 543 cases. About 97 people have been hospitalized, 16 people have died.

State health officials say 37,178 people have been tested for COVID-19. The majority of the people that have been tested are between 20-44 years of age, totaling 1,099 patients.

On March 31, Gov. Doug Ducey's 'Stay-at-Home' order went into effect at 5 p.m. The governor wants Arizonans to stay home to limit the spread of COVID-19. The order stands until April 30.

