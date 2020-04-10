IRS launches online tool to help citizens who did not file tax return to receive Economic Impact Payments

TUCSON - A new web tool was launched Friday by the Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service to help citizens who typically do not file for a tax return register for Economic Impact Payments.

“People who don’t have a return filing obligation can use this tool to give us basic information so they can receive their Economic Impact Payments as soon as possible,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. “The IRS and Free File Alliance have been working around the clock to deliver this new tool to help people.”

According to the IRS, the Economic Impact Payments are scheduled to be distributed next week. People who filed tax returns for 2019 or 2018 will receive the payments automatically, the IRS said.

Economic Impact Payments are expected to be up to $1,200 for individuals or $2,400 for married couples and $500 for each qualifying child.

To utilize the new web tool, irs.gov/nonfilereip.