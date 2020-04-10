First Coronavirus patient released from hospital in Southern Arizona speaks

TUCSON - About a month ago, Beverly Reed's husband of 38 years, Glen, was feeling ill with what he described as flu-like symptoms that were getting worse.

Reed said she new something wasn't right. "As time went, he was getting worse and I took him to urgent care on a Sunday it was like the 8th I think and they ruled out flu and all that and they did not have Corona test and I was thinking this is not good."

Beverly, a nurse herself, had learned what to watch out for in this pandemic.

She had a feeling that it was the virus. "This is Corona I just had it in the back of my head I was so scared because I did not know what to think and I was trying to be calm."

After learning that Glen was positive for Coronavirus, Beverly had to self isolate in her home, after one negative test she tested positive for the virus herself.

Her symptoms ended up not being as bad as her husbands. "That's what my doctor wanted to make sure that my breathing issues were just anxiety and stress and hopefully the virus going away so I did not have what he had."

After almost a month in the hospital Glen was finally allowed to go home.

Glen Reed said, "It was the greatest feeling in the world after being in there I know I was in an induced coma for a couple weeks but still I lost like a month of my life."

The worst part for him was the struggle of just breathing.

"I've never had asthma but I guess you would kind of equate it to having an asthma attack. It just got harder to breathe" Glen Reed said.

Easter Sunday, Glen and Beverly are excited to spend it together at their home and video chat with their kids and grandkids.

He has a message for those who are worried about this virus, "Continue to follow the guidelines and love your family love your friends love each other. There are some positives that will come out of this."