Arizona to receive 100 ventilators from national stockpile after lowering request from 5,000 to 500

TUCSON - One hundred ventilators from the Strategic National Stockpile are on their way to Arizona after President Donald Trump approved Gov. Doug Ducey and Sen. Martha McSally's request Friday afternoon.

Back on Monday, the Associated Press reported that "Arizona has revised its request down to fewer than the 500" after the state officials received word that the national stockpile supply was dwindling.

The state originally requested for about 5,000.

“I want to thank President Trump for his leadership and responsiveness during this pandemic,” said Governor Ducey. “As Arizona prepares for an anticipated peak of COVID-19 cases, these ventilators will add to our surge capacity and help us prepare in our tribal communities and elsewhere. President Trump and I spoke about this Wednesday night. I’m grateful that he was able to deliver on this request immediately. That’s urgent action and real leadership."

On Friday, state health officials shared that of the 37,178 people who were tested for COVID-19, 3,112 tested positive for COVID-19. According to Arizona officials, 97 deaths have been reported at this time.

“Our tribal communities remain top of mind. I’ve been in touch with Navajo President Nez and Vice President Lizer about the need for additional supplies, personnel and ventilators. Arizona is committed to assisting all our tribes and providing all the state and federal resources they need to fight COVID-19 and protect their people," Ducey said. "My thanks to Senator Martha McSally for advocating for these ventilators and helping make this happen. Our goal is that we will never need these ventilators and can eventually send them to other regions of the country, but this action by President Trump and Vice President Pence will help ensure Arizona is prepared for a worst-case scenario.”

In the AP's report, Health Services Department Director Dr. Cara Christ had originally asked federal officials for 5,000 ventilators. She said this estimate was made based on projections of Arizona's needs.

The AP reported that this the request was approved by federal officials.

Christ reportedly adjusted the state's request after she learned that the federal government only has about 10,000 ventilators in reserve.

She said New York state made a request for 30,000 ventilators and received 4,000.

“This is potentially life-saving news for Arizona,” McSally said. “On Wednesday, I asked President Trump for more ventilators for Arizona as we prepare for an increase of coronavirus. Today, the President delivered and we now have 100 ventilators en route to our state. I am grateful to President Trump and Vice President Pence for hearing my call. I am also grateful to have a partner in Governor Ducey to bring home this assistance for Arizona’s hospitals, tribes, and communities. I will continue to work with the Trump Administration and Governor Ducey to defeat this virus, protect the health of Arizonans, and provide financial relief.