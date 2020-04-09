Rio Nuevo passes 2.5 million dollar stimulus to aid downtown small businesses

TUCSON - On Wednesday Rio Nuevo passed a 2.5 million dollar stimulus bill to help small businesses downtown.

This bill will allow the small businesses to apply for a share of the money to help them stay afloat during these hard economic times.

Mark Irvin is the Vice Chairman on the board of directors for Rio Nuevo and he said that city and state governments were not moving quick enough to help small businesses.

He said, "What we are trying to do is help those merchants that are the fuel of Rio Nuevo. So that application will be up by tomorrow."

Tom Browne is the co-owner of Empire Pizza and his business is under the umbrella of Rio Nuevo.

Browne said, "Rio Nuevo kinda surprised us with this one. I heard they might be doing something, but I think that they really noticed the impact on downtown. This is something that they put a lot of effort into building."

This stimulus is not the only way Rio Nuevo is helping those affected.

They have also proposed an idea for the community to help businesses through gift cards.

Irvin continued, "It will be a program where we are going to put money back in businesses downtown by virtue of gift cards and you get a little extra value."

For every $25 you spend Rio Nuevo would give you another $10 on that gift card.

More than 50 businesses are participating in this program and Rio Nuevo is matching up to 1000 gift cards to help out.