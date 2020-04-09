Employee of Amazon’s Tucson fulfillment center tests positive for COVID-19

TUCSON - An employee at the Amazon fulfillment center on Tucson's southeast side tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement released Thursday by company officials.

According to Amazon spokesman, Timothy Carter, the employee of the facility located at 6701 S. Kolb Rd. is currently recovering from the illness.

"We are supporting the individual who is recovering," Carter said. "We are following guidelines from health officials and medical experts, and are taking extreme measures to ensure the safety of employees at our site."

Following company protocol, all the individuals who work at the Tucson facility have been notified of the positive case of COVID-19.

According to Carter, the affected employee will receive up to two works pay while recovering from the virus. The company also offers "unlimited unpaid time off for all hourly employees through the end of April."

Prior to the confirmed case, Amazon has implemented extra sanitation and social distancing protocols at the facility.

For the latest information regarding Amazon's approach to the COVID-19 pandemic, follow Amazon News on Twitter.