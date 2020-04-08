Tucson restaurants authorized to operate as pop-up grocery stores to keep up with COVID-19 needs

TUCSON - Tucson restaurants were temporarily authorized to operate as pop-up grocery stores after Tucson Mayor Regina Romero made an executive action Wednesday.

According to a press release shared Wednesday morning, this mayoral authorization allows restaurants in city limits to sell packaged food, fresh produce, paper goods, and cleaning supplies without changing its current Certificates of Occupancy or Business Licenses.

“Our restaurant community is at the heart of Tucson’s cultural, social, and economic fabric,” said Romero. “I encourage all Tucsonans to continue rallying around our restaurants by ordering takeout, purchasing gift cards, and now, by visiting them for their grocery needs.”

Officials said this authorization this temporary policy will be assessed every two weeks.

Tucson eateries who decide to serve the community in this capacity will be required to collect sales tax on the packaged foods. The repackaged foods will also be required to comply to be "labeled in accordance with the most recent U.S. Food and Drug Administration guidance."

Officials said this decision was made following Gov. Doug Ducey's executive order about this topic Tuesday.