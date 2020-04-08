Pima County Fair donates billboards to help get local shelter animals adopted

TUCSON - After COVID-19 forced the Pima County Fair to be canceled this year, the fair board decided to turn this unfortunate circumstance into something positive.

On March 20, Pima County Fair representatives announced that the annual spring fair, which was originally scheduled from April 16 through April 26, is canceled due to concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the fair organizers said they were deeply saddened that they were not able to bring the tradition back to the Old Pueblo this year, the fair decided to turn a negative to a positive by donating some of their Clear Channel billboards to Pima Animal Care Center.

These billboards were originally planned to advertise the annual event.

Now, PACC officials said this will help them save animal lives.

We wanted to give a big THANK YOU to the @Pimacountyfair for donating some of their Clear Channel billboards to us after the fair was cancelled. Thanks for helping us save more lives! ❤️🐶🐱 pic.twitter.com/dWBe4s3ZcL — Pima Animal Care (@PimaAnimalCare) April 8, 2020

For more information about PACC, visit pima.gov/adopt. For the latest fair news, visit pimacountyfair.com.