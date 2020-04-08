Governor Ducey signs executive order expanding data collection from hospitals

TUCSON - Governor Ducey's executive order aims to get a better understanding on how fast Coronavirus is spreading in our state.

Under this order the Arizona Department of Health Services will have increased reach into medical records.

Along with this increased access, hospitals across the state will be required to provide extra information on Coronavirus cases such as, the number of patients who have tested positive for the virus or who are suspected of having a positive case; the number of ventilators in use by Coronavirus patients and the number of Coronavirus patients who have recovered from the disease that have been discharged from the hospital.

Governor Ducey said in a statement yesterday: "This order is about enhancing the data available to us so we can continue to make the best data-driven decisions to protect public health. Arizona's public health officials are working closely with our hospitals and health care providers, and we've already seen the benefit from increased data sharing. This additional step helps ensure we are taking all steps necessary to prepare and slow the spread of COVID-19."

Dr. Bob England of Pima county Health also gave his input.

He said, "It will be weeks, and weeks before we begin to see the effects of this. If things start to flatten out next week, it wont be because of these orders, it will be because of the virus itself changing"

This executive order is only scheduled to last for 60 days unless it is renewed.