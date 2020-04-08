Ducey: $9.8 million awarded to the Emergency Food Assistance Program

The Arizona Department of Economic Security was awarded $9.8 million from the federal government to fund its Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP).

TEFAP is a federally funded program that provides emergency food and nutrition assistance at no cost to low-income individuals, including seniors.

“At a time when many Arizonans are out of work or underemployed due to COVID-19, these dollars will help ensure low-income individuals, families and seniors have access to nutritional meals,” said Governor Ducey. “We know there are many people out there needing help due to no fault of their own. We’re going to continue doing all we can to stretch the social safety net and make sure those needing assistance have access to it.”

According to Gov. Ducey, $7.34 million will be dedicated to purchasing food, and $2.5 million will be used to help maximize the coordination and ability of regional food banks to store and distribute the food to TEFAP Distribution Sites.

Income-eligible individuals can access the food at the Distribution Sites and will need to bring photo identification and proof of address. For more information about TEFAP, distribution sites and eligibility, click HERE.