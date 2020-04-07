TUSD votes to change grading, graduation requirements with schools closed

TUCSON - The Tucson Unified School District met Tuesday evening to discuss potential changes on grading and graduation requirements with schools being shut down for the rest of the year.

The TUSD board presented proposed changes in these areas in an effort to determine the best way to finish the rest of the school year with the new restrictions due to COVID-19.

As far as grading requirements, the recommended changes explained by TUSD superintendent, Gabriel Trujillo, are:

Third quarter grades would be used as final grades for the year.



During the fourth quarter, students grades cannot be lowered, instead, they can do course work to help raise their grades only.



All 12th grade students that were passing their classes at the time of the school closures will receive that passing grade with the option to raise it with extra coursework.

For graduation requirements:

The district is requiring that students attend for four years.



Students must be taking a full course workload, meaning 6 classes or more.



Both of these requirements may be waived by a principal or designee.

TUSD approved these changes with a 4 -0 vote.

Governing board president, Kristel Ann Foster, said the changes helps students who are trying to adapt to more than just online school.

"I just want to recognize our high school students who are stepping up in a real parenting role right now to help out their families," said Foster.

At the same time, Foster added, those students are also trying to figure out how to graduate.

Furthermore, a decision has yet to be made on when, or how, a postponed graduation may take place for schools.

However, a July timeline has been discussed.