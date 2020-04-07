ADOT eases truck weight limits for delivery of essential supplies

PHOENIX - The Arizona Department of Transportation is temporarily waiving certain commercial vehicle regulations to ease the delivery of essential supplies.

Under new guidelines issued by ADOT, commercial trucks with gross weights of up to 90,000 pounds will be allowed to operate without overweight permits, an increase from the current limit of 80,000 pounds.

"The new guidelines align with federal guidance and will help ensure Arizona’s groceries, pharmacies and medical providers remain fully supplied," ADOT said.

The temporary weight limits apply to commercial vehicles that are providing direct assistance to COVID-19 relief efforts. This includes medical supplies related to the diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19, supplies necessary for community safety and preventing the spread of COVID-19 and food and household items for emergency restocking of stores.

ADOT temporarily reopened two long-closed rest areas near Flagstaff, Christensen on Interstate 17 and Parks on Interstate 40, exclusively for commercial vehicles, offering parking, portable toilets and handwashing facilities.

For more information about ADOT, visit azdot.gov.

