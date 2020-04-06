Two migrants held at Arizona detention center test positive for COVID-19

ELOY, Ariz. - Two migrants currently detained at an Arizona correctional center tested positive for COVID-19, Immigration Custom Enforcement released Monday afternoon.

According to officials, the two effected individuals are currently in ICE custody at the Palma Correctional Center in Eloy. ICE said the people who have been in contact with the two have "been cohorted and are being monitored for symptoms.

Authorities said one of the individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 was identified as a 24-year-old Guatemalan national.

The other was also said to be from Guatemala. However, the second individual was said to be 45 years old.