Reid Park Zoo streaming ‘virtual zoo,’ adjusting to COVID-19 pandemic

TUCSON - Reid Park Zoo has been adjusting to life during the coronavirus pandemic.

After news of a tiger in New York contracting COVID-19, the zoo is taking extra precautions, as well.

Reid Park Zoo said that they have already been taking social distancing precautions to prevent a spread among their animals.

The zoo wishes they could have their doors open to the public, so for now, they're reaching them on their screens instead.

Videos are posted multiple times throughout the day on the Reid Park Zoo website for people to view and enjoy.

"This is something that we felt like was a community service for us to bring to our community," said Nancy Kluge, President & CEO of Reid Park Zoo.

The zoo uploads free videos and live streams of its animal residents to help everyone escape the stress of the pandemic.

"If we can take a few minutes of that day and take that, lower that stress just a little bit by giving some time to laugh and learn something new, I feel like that's an important part of our mission," said Kluge.

With news that a tiger at a zoo in New York contracted COVID-19, Kluge said that they have already been preparing as if animals could get the disease.

However, now with the confirmed case in New York, Reid Park Zoo is taking extra precautions.

"The first concern always is safety of our animals, safety of our staff and safety of our guests," said Kluge. "That is always something we're on top of and reacting to, whatever the latest scientific knowledge is that comes before us."

Furthermore, one of those extra precautions includes no longer having a maintenance crew clean animals areas.

Instead, zoo keepers will maintain the animal areas to limit the animals exposure.

This will allow the zoo to safely continue its virtual zoo.

As it turns out, the zoo said it has already had a ton of positive response from the public.

"I think a lot of us are finding is we had to adapt and find new methods and new ways to do things very quickly," said Kluge. "We're thinking, 'Gosh, is this something we can continue long-term after we're open?'"