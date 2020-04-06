Pelosi: Another $1 trillion needed for next COVID-19 rescue package

WASHINGTON (AP) — Speaker Nancy Pelosi is telling House Democrats another $1 trillion is needed for the next coronavirus rescue package.

Pelosi told Democrats on a Monday afternoon conference call that the current aid to Americans is not enough. That's according to a person unauthorized to discuss the call and granted anonymity.

Congress is considering more aid after the sweeping $2.2 trillion health care and economic package approved last month. Pelosi said the one-time $1,200 direct payments to Americans, along with forgivable small business loans for companies to keep making payroll, are not enough and more needs to be done.

She has vowed to put the next package together in time for a House vote this month.