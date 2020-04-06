Merit Foods of AZ offers restaurant-quality food to public

TUCSON - Merit Foods of Arizona is offering restaurant-quality food to the public.

Customers can purchase through a new curbside pick-up and bulk delivery programs.

The Curbside Pick-Up Program is available at our warehouse located at

1471 W. Commerce Ct., and allows the public to pick up their orders while maintaining safe social distancing.

To get more information on Curbside Pick-Up for the public, call: 520.884.8232.

The Bulk Program allows ordering for larger groups, communities, group homes, or other organizations. Larger bulk orders are assigned a personal sales representative and may be delivered at no additional charge.

To fill out a form for larger bulk ordering, visit: bit.ly/meritbulk

Merit Foods of Arizona is a local, family-owned and operated food distribution company serving the community since 1961.