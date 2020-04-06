Local school donates cleaning supplies amid COVID-19 closure

TUCSON - A local school is taking steps to help keep the community safe and healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

After Gov. Doug Ducey made the executive order to close down schools for the rest of the school year, St. Cyril of Alexandria Catholic School turned this news into an opportunity to help healthcare providers combat this deadly virus.

On Saturday, the school announced that it will donate its cleaning sanitation supplies that were meant to be used this school year. These items include sanitary wipes and paper towels.

In the announcement, the school urged other schools across southern Arizona to also consider donating their supplies to help during these difficult times.