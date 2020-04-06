 Skip to Content

Local school donates cleaning supplies amid COVID-19 closure

New
10:26 am Coronavirus Coverage, Local News, News, Top Stories

TUCSON - A local school is taking steps to help keep the community safe and healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

After Gov. Doug Ducey made the executive order to close down schools for the rest of the school year, St. Cyril of Alexandria Catholic School turned this news into an opportunity to help healthcare providers combat this deadly virus.

On Saturday, the school announced that it will donate its cleaning sanitation supplies that were meant to be used this school year. These items include sanitary wipes and paper towels.

In the announcement, the school urged other schools across southern Arizona to also consider donating their supplies to help during these difficult times.

A very special message from the Principal! #SoundOn #GoCougars

Posted by St. Cyril of Alexandria School on Saturday, April 4, 2020

Anthony Victor Reyes

Anthony Victor Reyes is the lead digital content producer at News 4 Tucson. The award-winning journalist previously worked as a community reporter in Jasper County, Iowa.

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film