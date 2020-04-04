Local distillery switches to making hand sanitizer

TUCSON - Town Under Black Distillery in Tucson has switched from making spirits, to making sanitizer and they're doing it for free.

"There's a lot of people here who don't have access to running water, who don't have homes and many of them additionally have a lot of underlying conditions that makes them extremely vulnerable to the virus," said Rebecca Caroli, Co-Owner of Town Under Black Distillery.

Due to the size of their distillery, they can make between one and two gallons of sanitizer weekly, which is why their focus is delivering it to groups with smaller needs.

"We've had probably hundreds of requests and we are working through all of them as they come in to make sure that everybody is answered and that everybody gets it if not from us then from one of the other distilleries in the state," said Caroli.

After distilling the alcohol at least three times they end up with high proof ethanol, from there they mix it with glycerin and hydrogen peroxide creating their own homemade sanitizer.

Right now Town Under Black is producing the sanitizer out of pocket and while they are not selling the sanitizer for profit, they are accepting online donations for material costs.

They also ask that if you do want to donate, do it online rather than in person so they can continue to follow social distancing guidelines.

"If they have the ability to defray the cost for materials and for supplies we really appreciate that and the community really appreciates that because there's other people who just can't pay," said Caroli.

To get in contact with Town Under Black click here.