WIC Program: We’re ready to help those affected by COVID-19

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz., - The Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Program says they are ready to help those affected by COVID-19.

“We’re here to help people meet the nutritional needs for their family,” Jennifer Chancay, Pima County WIC Program manager, said. “This is a difficult and scary time for many people. If you’re in need, or suddenly have a change in your family’s financial situation, please call us."

WIC can provide assistance for families with infants and children up to 5 years of age, as well as to women who are pregnant, breastfeeding, or whose pregnancy ended fewer than 6 months ago.

The layoffs and business closures that have accompanied the COVID-19 pandemic likely mean more people are WIC-eligible. Other eligibility factors include:

Receiving AHCCCS/SNAP benefits;

Earning less than 185 percent of poverty guidelines (i.e., a family of four earning up to $3,970/month);

Fostering children

WIC staff will pre-screen prospective clients over the phone, and then schedule an appointment for a phone meeting. Documents can be uploaded to WIC using a secure website, and, if a family qualifies, their food benefits will be uploaded to their eWIC card. The eWIC card can be mailed directly to them, eliminating the need for face-to-face meetings.

Some services, like breast pump delivery, still require a physical visit, but contact is limited.

At this time, WIC is discouraging in-person visits to their clinics, but is ready to provide services telepathically.

Those who are new to WIC, think they may qualify, or need to renew their benefits should call 520-724-7777 within Pima County, the Arizona line at 800-252- 5942, or visit www.azwic.gov to find the closest clinic.