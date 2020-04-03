Trump admin tries to narrow stockpile’s role for states

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration has abruptly changed its description of the Strategic National Stockpile and put forward a narrower vision of the role the federal government’s repository of life-saving medicines and equipment should play in supplying states’ needs.

The change conforms with President Donald Trump’s insistence that it is only a short-term backup for states, not a commitment to ensure supplies get quickly to those who need them most during an emergency.

The change was reflected on government websites on Friday. It came a day after Trump son-in-law and senior White House adviser Jared Kushner offered a new argument about the stockpile.