Target to limit guests in stores, supply employees with masks, gloves

Target has announced a series of new safety and social distancing measures to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Starting April 4, the retailer will monitor and limit the number of customers allowed inside its stores, when necessary.

In a press release, Target also said they will begin providing all employees with face masks and gloves at the beginning of every shift.

"We strongly encourage our teams to wear them while working," Target said.

In addition, Target will donate 2 million KN95 respirator masks to the medical community.

"Taking care of our teams and guests remains our top priority. We encourage our team members to stay home if they feel sick, and support them with a wide range of paid leave options and benefits to make sure they’re comfortable doing so," Target added. "We also continue to encourage our teams to practice healthy hygiene habits as recommended by the CDC, such as washing hands often, and following social distancing practices."