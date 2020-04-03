Pima County shooting ranges to close due to COVID-19

TUCSON - Pima County shooting ranges will be closed starting Monday due to the coronavirus.

The Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation Department is closing Southeast Regional Park Shooting Range, Southeast Archery Range, Southeast Clay Target Center, Tucson Mountain Park Rifle and Pistol Range.

The ranges will be closed until further notice.

"Many of the rangemasters and a significant portion of the volunteer line safety officers are unable to continue to be out in the public for the duration of the pandemic," Pima County said in a news release.

The Virgil Ellis Rifle and Pistol Range in Ajo and the Tucson Mountain Park Archery Range will remain open since both are unstaffed.

"The presence of qualified rangemasters and trained volunteers is essential to operating a safe shooting range," said Cliff Gyves, Shooting Sports Program Director. "These highly trained individuals go through intense training and cannot be replaced with NRPR staff."