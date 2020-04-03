New fed guidelines recommend wearing face coverings in public

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has announced new federal guidelines recommending that Americans wear face coverings when in public.

The president immediately said he had no intention of following the advice himself. He says, “I’m choosing not to do it.”

The guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control encourage people, especially in areas hit hard by the spread of the coronavirus, to use rudimentary coverings like T-shirts, bandannas and non-medical masks to cover their faces while outdoors.

The new guidance raises concern that it could cause a sudden run on masks if Americans turn to private industry to meet the expected surge in demand.