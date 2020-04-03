Local shelters urge pet owners to make plans amid COVID-19 pandemic

TUCSON - Three local animal shelters are asking pet owners to have a plan in place for their furry friends during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pima Animal Care Center, The Humane Society of Southern Arizona, and The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary have the following suggestions.

Find a temporary caregiver in case you are hospitalized. The best place for your pet is in their home, but if you become too ill to care for your pet, make sure there is a friend or family member who can take your pet into their home. It would be best if the pet knows that person and likes that person, however, most any home is better than the stressful environment of a shelter. You can also contact pet-sitters and boarding facilities. Many boarding facilities have availability because people are not traveling and do not need to utilize boarding services.

Put together an “emergency supply kit.” This should include:

Name and contact information for the person who can care for your pets

Name and contact information for your back-up in case your go-to is no longer able to help

Food, treats, a leash, toys and any other supplies necessary to care for your pet for at least two weeks

A crate or carrier to transport your pet

Vaccination records

Collar with ID tags (don’t forget to make sure their microchip information is up to date)

Medications and prescriptions, along with instructions

Daily care instructions

Your veterinarian's contact information

According to the Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization, there is currently no evidence that people can get COVID-19 from pets. The best place for your pet is in the home they know and love. If you aren’t feeling well but are still able to provide care for your pet, please keep them at home where they feel most comfortable.

For more information, visit www.pima.gov/covid19.

