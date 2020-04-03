Fort Huachuca confirms first COVID-19 case

FORT HUACHUCA, Ariz.- A Fort Huachuca employee tested positive for COVID-19.

This is the installation's first positive case of the coronavirus.

Officials say the Arizona Department of Health Services confirmed the test result on Wednesday, making it the fifth confirmed case in Cochise County.

"We extend our concern and ongoing support to the family and friends of the individual," said Maj. Gen. Laura Potter, commanding general, U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence & Fort Huachuca. "The health protection of our force is a top priority, and we will continue to evaluate current day-to-day operations to ensure the safety of all of our Soldiers, family members and civilian personnel."

Fort Huachuca says they are working with health professionals to identify those individuals who may have come into contact with the patient.