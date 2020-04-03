Diocese of Tucson furloughs handful of employees due to COVID-19 pandemic

TUCSON - Several Diocese of Tucson employees have been furloughed and more than a dozen placed on partial furlough due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a press release released Friday by the Diocese of Tucson, the Pastoral Center for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson has let go eight employees and placed another 15 on partial furlough.

"If donations allow us to do so, it is our hope that some or all of these employees might be restored to fuller employment,” said Bishop Edward J. Weisenburger. “This action has proven very painful as our co-workers are very dear to us and their services are greatly needed by the parishes and communities we serve. Nevertheless, we fully understand the unemployment that has hit a large segment of our community and we are doing our best to both serve and pray for all those affected."

The diocese did not release how this recent layoff will affect its day-to-day operations and services.

