Trump administration recommends use of face coverings when leaving home

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is formalizing new guidance to recommend that many, if not all, Americans wear face coverings when leaving home, in an effort to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. The recommendations were still being finalized Thursday, and would apply at least to those who live in areas hard-hit by community transmission of the virus.

A person familiar with the White House coronavirus task force’s discussion said they will suggest that non-medical masks, T-shirts or bandannas be used to cover the nose and mouth when outside the home.

Medical-grade masks would be reserved for those dealing directly with the sick.