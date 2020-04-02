Pima County in need of healthcare workers amid COVID-19 pandemic

TUCSON - Pima County Health Department is asking healthcare workers who wish to help the county combat COVID-19 to volunteer to help fill staff shortages at various facilities across Southern Arizona.

In the county's health update released Thursday, Dr. Bob England, Director of the Pima County Health Department.

"We have an urgent plea. If you are a healthcare worker and you've got any time, we need you now," England said. "We have one facility with an urgent need of at least a dozen and two dozen nursing assistants."

According to England, the health department is encouraging any healthcare workers who have been furloughed or have had their hours cut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic to email eocvolunteer@pima.gov.

"Your community needs you now more than ever before," the PCHD director said. "These are not just volunteer positions. Some of these are paid."

For more information, visit pima.gov/covid19.